‘That ’90s Show’: Meet the New Generation of Point Place Teens (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Comments
'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Callie Haverda, 'That '70s Show,' Laura Prepon, Topher Grace
Netflix/© 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection

This casting news is all that and a bag of chips! Following the adventures of Leia Forman, daughter of That ‘70s Show’s Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), the Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show has announced the new cast of teens coming to Point Place, Wisconsin.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” reads the show’s logline.

Original ‘70s Show cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their roles as Eric’s loveable parents Red and Kitty as series regulars, with newcomer Callie Haverda as their granddaughter, Leia.

'That '70s Show,' Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty, Kurtwood Smith as Red

©Carsey-Werner/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The 10-episode, multi-cam comedy comes from executive producers/creators/writers Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner, with showrunner Gregg Mettler. Smith and Rupp will also executive produce with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company.

Get to know the leading players of That ‘90s Show below!

'How I Met Your Father': Paget Brewster to Guest Star as Sophie's MotherSee Also

'How I Met Your Father': Paget Brewster to Guest Star as Sophie's Mother

Will there be a 'Grandfathered' reunion?

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Callie Haverda
Netflix

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

“Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Ashley Aufderheide
Netflix

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

“Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.”

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Mace Coronel
Netflix

Mace Coronel as Jay

“Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set. “

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Maxwell Acee Donovan
Netflix

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

“The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.”

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Reyn Doi
Netflix

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

“Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.”

'That '90s Show,' Netflix, Sam Morelos
Netflix

Sam Morelos as Nikki

“Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.”

That '70s Show - FOX

That '70s Show where to stream

That '70s Show

That '90s Show

Debra Jo Rupp

Kurtwood Smith

Tom Werner