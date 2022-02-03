‘That ’90s Show’: Meet the New Generation of Point Place Teens (PHOTOS)

This casting news is all that and a bag of chips! Following the adventures of Leia Forman, daughter of That ‘70s Show’s Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), the Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show has announced the new cast of teens coming to Point Place, Wisconsin.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” reads the show’s logline.

Original ‘70s Show cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their roles as Eric’s loveable parents Red and Kitty as series regulars, with newcomer Callie Haverda as their granddaughter, Leia.

The 10-episode, multi-cam comedy comes from executive producers/creators/writers Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner, with showrunner Gregg Mettler. Smith and Rupp will also executive produce with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company.

Get to know the leading players of That ‘90s Show below!

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix