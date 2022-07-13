‘Ms. Marvel’: What That Post-Credit Cameo Really Means

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel, “No Normal.”]

Ms. Marvel‘s season finale episode was filled with action and adventure, but among the most notable moments was the post-credit sequence featuring a marvelous character.

If you haven’t tuned in yet or don’t want to be spoiled, we’d suggest you stop reading now as we’re heading into major spoiler territory. Following the climax of the finale’s action which saw Kamala (Iman Vellani) help Kamran (Rish Shah) escape the Department of Damage Control, she begins settling into her superhero role.

As she lays back on her bed, Kamala’s bangle begins to light up unprovoked and so she stands to look at it closer and inspect the peculiar glow coming from the accessory. When Kamala shakes her wrist the bangle reacts, throwing her through the door of her bedroom closet.

But the individual who emerges from this destruction isn’t Kamala, it’s her biggest inspiration, Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Somehow, the all-powerful Captain Marvel managed to switch places with Kamala in this commotion as she eyes the various posters featuring herself around the teen’s room.

The moment hints at what’s to come for Ms. Marvel as the episode credits teased she’ll return in The Marvels, an upcoming film that will focus on Kamala, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). While Captain Marvel’s clear reaction to the wall art surrounding her appears to confirm her identity, there’s also the off-chance that it’s Kamala who transformed her appearance.

In the comics, Kamala gains the ability to alter her looks and when she shifts shape for the first time unconsciously, she takes on the form of Carol Danvers. While it doesn’t seem to be the case here, it’s something to keep in mind.

Like most things in the MCU, the post-credit scene is setting up what’s to come, so keep an eye out for Kamala’s return as Ms. Marvel and let us know what you think of Larson’s cameo in the comments section, below.

