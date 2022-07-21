Kate McKinnon Addresses Reason Behind ‘Saturday Night Live’ Exit (VIDEO)

Kate McKinnon is opening up about her departure from Saturday Night Live after a decade on the NBC comedy sketch series.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan, McKinnon got candid about the reason behind her big decision to leave. “I thought about it for a very long time,” the comedian said of her exit. “All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live.”

But even that desire to be a part of the show wasn’t enough to keep her beyond this past season. “So I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, ‘My body was tired,’ and I felt like it was time.” Ripa jokingly followed up by teasing, “it was just a decade though.”

For now, McKinnon is taking a little break and when asked by Ripa and Seacrest what her Saturday nights look like now, she admits, “I don’t know what I will do.” Watching the show after having left is another challenge as she added, “I don’t know if I can watch the show yet. It’s just too emo because I miss everyone so much.”

McKinnon said, “I mean, it’s my other family… so I think I’m just going to tape The Bachelorette and watch it instead.” After 11 seasons on SNL, it’s only understandable that McKinnon would need some time to adjust. She was part of a mass exodus of cast members this spring that included Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney.

Watch the interview with McKinnon, below, for full insight into her SNL exit.