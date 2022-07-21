‘The Bear’: Learn How to Cook Season 1’s Dishes (VIDEO)

The Bear has captivated audiences since its June debut and the dramedy is capturing more than just minds as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the team cook up tasty dishes in the kitchen.

If you binged the series and didn’t want a taste of the plates being prepped, you’d have to be kidding yourself, there’s just no other explanation. Whether it was The Original Beef of Chicagoland’s signature sandwich with Carmy’s fine culinary enhancements, or the Berzatto family’s chicken piccata, star Matty Matheson has you covered.

Playing fix-it man Neil Fak in the series, Matheson happens to be the most skilled chef in The Bear‘s onscreen kitchen, he just doesn’t show it while cameras are rolling. Matheson was asked by series creator Christopher Storer if he’d be willing to act in the show he’d previously only agreed to work as a consulting producer on. “I was just like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be a chef.’, And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want you to be a chef either,'” Matheson told TV Insider ahead of the show’s debut.

And while he had a hand in helping to create the dishes and recipes viewers saw on the show, Matheson is teaming up with Storer’s sister, real-life chef Courtney “Coco” Storer, on his YouTube channel to teach fans how the dishes are made. Below, get a peek into four delectable dishes you can try your hand at making in your own home.

Real Italian Beef

Was your mouth watering over the juicy Italian beef sandwich which served as the inspiration behind Carmy’s brother Michael’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant? Matty and Coco teach viewers how to concoct the perfect sandwich at home with plenty of beef and vegetable toppings.

Classic Italian Spaghetti Pomodoro

If you binged the series from start to finish, you’d know the significance of spaghetti, a recipe that Carmy’s brother left in a final note. While there’s less green involved in this recipe than on the show, Matty and Coco’s recipe will certainly scratch any comfort food itch you have.

Chicken Piccata

As seen a few times on the show, Carmy’s sister Sugar (Abby Elliott) refers to the dish as “mom’s chicken,” and there’s nothing like a mom’s cooking. So, see how Matty and Coco bring together the lemony chicken dish just like Sugar and Carmy did on the show.

Chicago Hot Dogs

Catering at a kid’s birthday party, Carmy and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) serve up classic Chicago hot dogs to the guests who also get a little more than they bargained for when a bottle of Xanax ends up in the ecto cooler punch bowl. Here, Matty and Coco pile the hot dogs high with pickles and other delicious condiments.

The Bear, Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu