‘The Bear’ Stars & Showrunner on Hopes for Season 2

Get ready to say “Yes, chef,” once more because FX‘s new hit The Bear will officially return for a second season after its recent and highly successful Season 1 debut.

Following up-and-coming top-tier chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), The Bear‘s first season chronicles his efforts to help salvage his brother’s struggling business — a Chicago-based Italian beef sandwich joint — following his untimely death. Chaos ensues in a frenzy of comedic and dramatic moments that are mixed together in a tasty and binge-able first season.

The story has left viewers so ravenous for more than FX didn’t have any other choice but to renew it which bodes well for the hopes of the cast who mused about a possible second season at the show’s Tribeca red carpet premiere. When it comes to predicting the future, talent, creatives, and fans can only imagine what is on the horizon for The Bear, but when asked about the show’s potential return, White was optimistic, saying “I hope so. I hope so.”

His wish has been granted along with the series’ growing roster of fans. And there’s plenty of territory Season 2 could cover, especially with such an interesting cast of characters. While Carmy may have been at the center of Season 1, his new coworker Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) took home a close second in the spotlight.

Having trained at some of the finest restaurants like Carmy, Sydney has a complicated past of her own that viewers were clued into but not fully briefed on. Whether we’ll see more of that in Season 2 will remain to be seen, but Edebiri is open to the idea. “I’m not like necessarily a person who needs like an eight-page backstory,” the actress says, adding, “unlike Sydney, who will make graphs and charts.”

She admits though, that “it would be really cool to explore some of Sydney’s personal history and how it relates with everybody in the restaurant.” Sydney briefly opened up about how a failed catering business left her in debt and mentions her own personal connection to The Original Beef of Chicagoland, where she used to visit with her father, but her past remains a little mysterious.

“I’m down for whatever,” she adds. “This was a season that was like beyond my wildest dreams. It was so cool to get to work on. So whatever ideas they have, if they want to send Sydney to space, I’m down.”

The Bear has certainly struck a chord with viewers and according to showrunner Joanna Calo, the same could be said behind the scenes with the vast wealth of talented actors who guest-starred in Season 1. “I do think that people felt like there was something unique here that they wanted to be a part of,” she muses. And right they were as The Bear continues to drum up some serious buzz.

Whatever’s next, we can only imagine it will be just as delectable as Season 1. Let us know what you hope to see in Season 2 in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for updates as this next chapter takes shape.

