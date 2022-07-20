‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley & Luke Evans Join Netflix Adaptation

The latest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be a CG animated feature on Netflix featuring a star-studded voice cast, including Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl), and Luke Evans (Pinocchio).

According to Variety, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be a supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the beloved Christmas story. It will see Ebenezer Scrooge fighting for his soul as he has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Stephen Donnelly (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High) directs the film, which features re-imagined songs from late Oscar-winner Leslie Bricusse (Home Alone).

Evans is set to voice Scrooge, while Colman will voice the Ghost of Christmas Past and Buckley Isabel Fezziwig. Also starring is Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) as Bob Cratchit, Fra Fee (Hawkeye) as Harry Huffman, Giles Terera (Horrible Histories) as Tom Jenkins, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Moley) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) as Mr. Fezziwig, and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Jacob Marley.

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story,” said Donnelly (via Variety). “I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale.”

He added: “I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

Timeless Films produces the film in association with Axis Studios, with producers including Ralph Kamp, Andrew Pearce, and Bricusse. Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp will serve as co-producers. Jeremy Holland-Smith arranged and produced the songs and provided the original score.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, December 2022, Netflix