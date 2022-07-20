‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Drops Hint About Rebecca & Ted’s Relationship

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, has opened up about the future of her character’s relationship with Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted.

At a special Emmy Awards screening on Monday, the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee spoke with People about how she sees Rebecca and Ted’s relationship ending up in the upcoming third (and potentially final) season. And for those fans shipping Rebecca and Ted, it might not quite play out as they would hope.

“It’s social conditioning says a lead woman and the lead man are going to end up together,” Waddingham said. “Far deeper is the beauty of sometimes a platonic relationship, where you will be the last one at the person’s bedside, even if you haven’t slept with them. There may be more longevity in that.”

Waddingham’s Rebecca is the owner of the fictional soccer team AFC Richmond in the popular series and initially begins as a foil for the team’s always-positive but out-of-his-depth coach, Ted. However, over the first two seasons, the pair begin to develop a bond and admiration for one another, though the relationship has yet to turn romantic.

“I think what we see is a real, beautiful, platonic relationship where there is intimacy,” Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, told People at the Emmy event. “I think it’s a really joyous thing. I love seeing two, like, good-looking, attractive, smart people on a TV show, and that the core of why they are on screen together is because they’re both smart and interesting people — not that they have to be sort of sexualized or romanticized.”

The series writer and star, Brett Goldstein, previously told the Sunday Times that the third season is expected to be the show’s last. “We are writing it like that,” said Goldstein. “It was planned as three [seasons].”

“I’m happy to play her until she ends up in a care home,” Waddingham said of Rebecca. “I am so invested in Rebecca’s world that I struggle to think that I will not see her and feel her coursing through my bloodstream anymore. I genuinely get quite emotional about it. There’s nothing about the show that I won’t miss.”