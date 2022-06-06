‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Says Season 3 Is Being Written as Show’s Last

Ted Lasso‘s Emmy-winning star and writer Brett Goldstein seems to confirm the rumors that Season 3 will be the show’s last at Apple TV+.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times, Goldstein, who plays curmudgeonly retired footballer and coach Roy Kent, spoke candidly about the heartfelt comedy and its future. While he doesn’t directly say that the ending for Ted Lasso is in sight, the actor did note that this upcoming season will be written as the show’s last.

“We are writing it like that,” Goldstein stated about the show’s third chapter which is currently in production. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.” The actor didn’t elaborate beyond this, but the idea that Season 3 could be the show’s last, isn’t entirely new.

When the Emmy-winning comedy arrived in 2020, it was picked up for two additional seasons, suggesting that the creative team had an idea of where to take the series moving forward. It also wouldn’t be the first popular comedy to wrap up things following a three-season run at Apple TV+. Such was the case with the streamer’s first comedy, Dickinson.

Goldstein’s comments provide a glimmer of hope though as it doesn’t entirely shut the door on Ted Lasso‘s life after three seasons. His words also echo star Jason Sudeikis who told Entertainment Weekly, “The story that’s being told — that three-season arc — is the one that I see, know, and understood. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

And while the main story envisioned for the series might come to an end in Season 3, it would depend on the creatives to decide if there are more stories to tell beyond that. Considering the show’s success, Apple TV+ is sure to have open ears. Only time will tell for certain though. What do you think about the show’s potential ending in Season 3? Let us know in the comments, below, and stay tuned for more updates.

Ted Lasso, Season 3, TBA, Apple TV+