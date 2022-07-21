What You Need to Know About BravoCon 2022 — And How to Get Tickets

BravoCon will return in the fall after a two-year, pandemic-driven absence. The three-day celebration of the reality TV network is scheduled to take place at the Javits Center in New York City from October 14-16.

When Bravo launched the event in 2019, three-day tickets sold out in one single minute, and this year’s weekend passes went almost as quickly. There are more than 60 events and 100 “Bravolebs” to take in this year, and it would be a huge challenge for one person to tackle them all, but surely some of those ticket holders will try.

If you’re going to be in the New York City area in October, there’s still a chance to catch your favorite Housewife, Shah (of Sunset, not Jen), and Below Deck crew members in person. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, general admission, and VIP single-day tickets will go on sale at BravoCon2022.com on Friday, July 22 at 12/11c.

Though an exact itinerary of the weekend hasn’t been shared on the BravoCon website, which makes it hard to plan in advance, it’s safe to assume that a single-day ticket would include plenty of panels and other experiences to enjoy. A Bravo Bazaar will feature over 100 vendors, so you can find your favorite official or unofficial catchphrases in there somewhere (ours is, “Be cool. Don’t be all uncool”). There’s also the option to add-on special events, including four live episodes of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, if they’re scheduled on the same day as the single ticket purchased.

Single day general admission “Bravo Fan” tickets cost $170 plus taxes and fees. VIP “Bravoholic” tickets, which have additional perks such as fast lane access, preferred seating and a six-month subscription to Peacock, are $350. The site is also selling rare merchandise such as the elusive “Real Men Watch Bravo” t-shirt, which was made for a show hosted by Jerry O’Connell that never made it to air, for online purchase.

Stay tuned for more details on BravoCon 2022!