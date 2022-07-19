Mo’Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special

Mo’Nique is coming to Netflix with an all-new comedy special which is set to film later this year in Atlanta.

This will be the Grammy-nominated, Oscar, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and comedian’s first comedy special with the streamer. Sharing the news with fans through Netflix’s social channels, Mo’Nique remarked on her special as well as her upcoming role in Lee Daniels‘ The Deliverance.

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

“Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special,” the comedian said in the video, above. “In addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Further details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be unveiled later this year so stay tuned for more on the untitled project in the months ahead. As for her upcoming role in Daniels’ Netflix film The Deliverance, this marks Mo’Nique’s second collaboration with the director following her Oscar-winning turn in Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire.

Past comedy specials of Mo’Nique’s include Mo’Nique’s: Something Different and Mo’Nique: One Night Stand among others. In the past, Mo’Nique called out Netflix for race and gender pay gap issues, calling fans to boycott the streamer in 2018 on social media.

It seems that the wrongs have been resolved as Mo’Nique prepares for her next big comedy special. Stay tuned for what’s to come as the stand-up gig takes shape.