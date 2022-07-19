Desus & Mero Split, Announce End of Showtime Series After 4 Seasons

The comedy duo Desus and Mero are going their separate ways, bringing an end to their late-night Showtime series after four seasons.

Desus Nice, real name Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, real name Joel Martinez, debuted the series in 2019, mixing together sketches with high-profile celebrity interviews. Across the four seasons and 170+ episodes, the pair interviewed the likes of former President Barack Obama, David Letterman, Jeff Bridges, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Joe Biden (before he was President).

The fourth season premiered back in March; however, the series cut back to just one episode a week, as opposed to the usual two episodes. This came after speculation on social media that the long-time comedy duo had fallen out. The Season 4 finale aired on June 23.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season,” a Showtime spokeswoman told Deadline.

“Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more,” the statement continued. “They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

Before landing at Showtime, Desus and Mero hosted a show on Complex TV from 2014 and on Viceland from 2016. They also hosted the podcast Bodega Boys, which ran for over 250 episodes.