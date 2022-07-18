‘The White Lotus’: HBO Max Unveils First Season 2 Footage (VIDEO)

Get ready to pack your bags for another wacky vacation with The White Lotus Season 2 as HBO Max gives fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

In a tease for several titles on the horizon, HBO Max unveiled two brief clips from the forthcoming season of Mike White‘s Emmy-nominated limited anthology series unveiling new characters and familiar funny faces. Opting for a resort location overseas, The White Lotus Season 2 trades in Hawaii’s beaches for the picturesque landscape of Sicily, Italy.

Fittingly, fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is taking in the sights via Vespa with another Season 1 vet, her beau Greg (Jon Gries). Up until now, only Coolidge had been billed as returning in Season 2 until now, leading us to wonder if any other familiar faces might drop in?

Along with Tanya and Greg’s sightseeing, the brief clips tease the welcoming of some guests to the exclusive destination as two couples are greeted by the resort’s manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore). Together, she greets Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza), a woman who is vacationing with her husband (Will Sharpe), and his friends Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Babcock (Meghann Fahy).

Other stars not included in the teaser who are set to appear in Season 2 include Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco. Stay tuned for more first looks and catch the footage from The White Lotus Season 2 in the promo, below.

