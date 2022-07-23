How to Make the Most of Free Trials of Hulu, Prime Video & More

Not sure what streaming service suits your needs? Luckily, many of them will allow you to sample their wares gratis before paying to sign up.

Some pro tips from the TV pros: We suggest taking advantage of one free trial at a time and starting it when you have ample hours to really explore the programming (hello, staycations!). And definitely make sure to write down the date you need to cancel by to avoid the credit card you’ll need to enter from being charged if you decide to opt out.