FX’s ‘Archer’ Sets Return Date for Season 13 on FXX

The spy world is back on FXX this summer.

FX’s Archer is returning for its 13th season on Wednesday, August 24 at 10/9c on FXX. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. FXX’s comedy lineup continues on Thursday, August 25, with the series premiere of the new animated comedy Little Demon at 10/9c.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows the world’s greatest spy Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In Season 13, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: Will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

The series also features the voices of Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The voice guest cast in Season 13 includes Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The animated comedy has won three Emmys, for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media — Multiplatform Storytelling in 2016 and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation in 2020.

Archer, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, August 24, 10/9c, FXX