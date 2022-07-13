‘American Horror Stories’: Alicia Silverstone, Max Greenfield & More Join Season 2 Cast

American Horror Stories is heading to the dollhouse in the first official trailer for Season 2 of FX‘s anthology spinoff.

Set to premiere Thursday, July 21 on Hulu, the series is part of the same universe where Ryan Murphy‘s hit American Horror Story is set, delving into new stories in each episode. Get ready to step into darkness as the teaser previews plenty of spooky tales ranging from a “private dollhouse” to some questionable autopsy activities.

Created by Murphy and producing partner Brad Falchuk, American Horror Stories is enlisting the help of some familiar faces as several American Horror Story stars are set to appear in Season 2. While a few are hinted at in the trailer, below, there are also plenty of fresh stars joining the universe.

Among Season 2’s cast lineup are Derrick Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Cody Fern, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Maryssa Menendez, Denis O’Hare, Raven Scott, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony de la Torre, Houston Jax Towe, Quvenzhané Wallis, and more.



The trailer promises gore, thrills, chills, and plenty of creepy dolls that are sure to conjure a nightmare or two, but as fans know by now, that comes with the territory of American Horror Stories. Below, check out the preview, and don’t miss American Horror Stories when it returns with new episodes later this month.

American Horror Stories, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 21, Hulu