‘American Horror Stories’: FX Unveils First Look at Season 2

Get ready for more spooky tales as FX‘s weekly anthology series American Horror Stories returns for Season 2 on Thursday, July 21.

The spinoff of the network’s flagship series American Horror Story will return exclusively to Hulu for a set of all-new tales with each installment featuring a different story. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the show is set in the same universe as its predecessor with new characters at the center of every episode.

In anticipation of the show’s return, a new poster for the upcoming season has been unveiled by FX. The imagery depicts a closeup of three doll-like faces. Their large eyes peer at the viewer in a menacing way that can only hint at what’s in store for the latest batch of stories.

Season 1 debuted in 2021 and featured some familiar faces and locations including American Horror Story‘s Murder House and longtime series cast members Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott, Matt Bomer, and Billie Lourd among others. Along with creating the series, Murphy and Falchuk executive produce the show alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

Spinning off from a series that’s covered creepy asylums, covens of witches, traveling freak shows, haunted hotels, and an apocalypse itself, the possibilities for where Season 2 of American Horror Stories will lead is endless.

Stay tuned for what’s to come as the premiere date for American Horror Stories nears and catch up with Season 1 by streaming episodes on Hulu now.

American Horror Stories, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, July 21, Hulu