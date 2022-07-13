‘Five Days at Memorial’: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Hurricane Katrina Series (VIDEO)

The powerful trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial is here and highlights the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a hospital in New Orleans, which felt the full impact of the 2005 storm.

Based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, the series comes from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy-winner Carlton Cuse and revolves around a hospital dealing with the fallout of the devastating Hurricane Katrina. It stars Vera Farmiga (Hawkeye), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal), and Emmy-winner Cherry Jones (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).

The trailer (watch below) begins with the deadly hurricane hitting New Orleans before focusing on the Memorial Hospital, where a small group of nurses and caregivers struggle to look after dozens of injured patients. As floodwaters rise, heat soars, and power fails, the exhausted caregivers are forced to make decisions that will follow them for years to come.

Five Days at Memorial will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Friday, August 12, 2022, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 16. Cuse and Ridley serve as writers and executive producers, as well as directors, alongside Wendey Stanzler. The series hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

In addition to Farmiga, Smith Jr., and Jones, the cast also includes Robert Pine (CHiPs), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Molly Hager (It’s Kind of a Funny Story), Michael Gaston (The Leftovers), and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood).

Five Days at Memorial, Season Premiere, Wednesday, August 12, Apple TV+