“There is nothing else to do for them except to them make them comfortable,” Dr. Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga) says in the teaser for Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, Five Days at Memorial, premiering in August.

Based on the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, the series chronicles the impact of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on New Orleans’ Memorial Medical Center, inside which thousands were trapped in the five days following the storm.

When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. And after those five days, questions arose about the 45 dead bodies. Did the hospital staff do everything they could? Did they just die because of the conditions? Watch the teaser above for more.

Five Days at Memorial premieres on Friday, August 12, with the first three episodes. New episodes will then drop weekly every Friday through September 16. The series also stars Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, and W. Earl Brown.

The eight-episode limited series is executive produced and written by Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse. Ridley, Cuse, and Wendey Stanzler directed. It is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Five Days at Memorial, Series Premiere, Friday, August 12, Apple TV+