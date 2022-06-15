‘Five Days at Memorial’ & ‘Bad Sisters’: First Look & Premiere Dates

Apple TV+ is gearing up for a big August with the debut of two new original series, the Hurricane Katrina-set drama Five Days at Memorial and the dark comedy Bad Sisters.

Five Days at Memorial comes from Oscar-winner John Ridley and Emmy-winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and is set to debut globally on Friday, August 12, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through September 16. Meanwhile, Bad Sisters was created by BAFTA-winner Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and premieres on Friday, August 19, with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Based on actual events and adapted from Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Five Days at Memorial is set at a local hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. It follows the exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital who were forced to make life-altering decisions as floodwaters rose and power failed.

The series stars Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air), Robert Pine (CHiPs), Cherry Jones (Succession), Julie Ann Emery (Preacher), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal), Adepero Oduye (Monsterland), Molly Hager (It’s Kind of a Funny Story), Michael Gaston (The Leftovers), and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood).

Bad Sisters is adapted from the Belgian series Clan and is described as a delicious blend of dark comedy and thriller set on the breathtaking coast of Ireland. Written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, the 10-episode series follows the Garvey sisters, who are bound by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Horgan, who is known for creating and starring in the comedy Catastrophe, will star in the series alongside Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes) as the Garvey sisters. The cast also includes Claes Bang (Dracula), Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent), and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Five Days at Memorial, Season 1, Premieres, Friday, August 12, Apple TV+

Bad Sisters, Season 1, Premieres, Friday, August 19, Apple TV+