Michael Douglas Is Benjamin Franklin in New Apple TV+ Limited Series (PHOTO)

Michael Douglas is ready to face one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career, as the Apple TV+ limited series will explore, in the first photo of him in the role. The streaming service has released the above image of the Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner from its upcoming, untitled eight-episode drama.

The series is based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff. At the age of 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France — an absolute monarchy — to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. Using his fame, charisma, and ingenuity, Franklin was able to outmaneuver British spies, French informers, and hostile colleagues — all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace with England of 1783. That eight-year French mission remains his most vital service to his country, and without it, America would not have won the Revolution.

The cast of the limited series also includes: Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Thibault de Montalembert as Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab as Beacumarchais, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Jeanne Balibar as Helvetius, and Theodore Pellerin as Lafayette.

The limited series is written and executive produced by Kirk Ellis. It is directed by Tim Van Patten, who will serve as executive producer alongside Douglas, Richard Plepler through EDEN productions, and Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures. Philippe Maigret, Mark Mostyn, and Howard Korder are also executive producers. Schiff serves as co-executive producer. It is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios