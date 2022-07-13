Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host.

The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is very exciting,” tweeted Jennings, before adding, “Nobody would be more pleased about this than Alex himself. He was a natural showman (as anyone who ever saw a Jeopardy! taping can attest) and was never quite as happy doing the audience-less shows of the pandemic era. We’re back, Alex!”

This announcement has viewers believing that news on a permanent host is imminent, especially as executive producer Michael Davies recently told Variety, “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon.” And given that Jennings shared his excitement over the return of studio audiences, some fans are hoping this means the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. has landed the spot as full-time host.

“Come on Ken, you’re such a tease. It will only be very exciting if you’re there, otherwise it’s just not,” tweeted one fan. “Praying that you do become the permanent host. You are the best fit for the role with all your years of @Jeopardy experience,” added another viewer.

Jennings is currently sharing hosting duties with Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik. Season 38 is scheduled to end on July 29 before filming begins on Season 39 on August 2 — tickets for the first batch of episodes have already been snapped up. Season 39 will premiere on September 12.

