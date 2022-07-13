Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series at Disney+

Alden Ehrenreich, known for playing the young Han Solo in Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, is joining the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart at Disney+.

According to Deadline, Ehrenreich will star alongside the previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Manny Montana (Good Girls). The series revolves around Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Marvel Comics introduced the character of Williams in 2016 in a story by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a super-genius 15-year-old engineering student who attends MIT and designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man Armor using material stolen from campus. Iron Man (aka Tony Stark) himself later endorses Williams’ decision to become a superheroine.

Ehrenreich is known for portraying Han Solo in the fantasy film Solo: A Star Wars Story and John the Savage in Peacock’s dystopian drama series Brave New World. His other film credits include Beautiful Creatures, Hail, Caesar!, and Rules Don’t Apply. He will next be seen in Elizabeth Banks‘ thriller Cocaine Bear and Christopher Nolan’s biographical film Oppenheimer, based on a biography of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Ironheart is one of many Marvel series in the works at Disney+. The streamer recently debuted Ms. Marvel, and before that, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Loki, and What If…? Next in the line-up is the Tatiana Maslany starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, set to debut on Wednesday, August 17. Other Marvel series on the slate include Secret Invasion, X-Men ’97, and Armor Wars.

Ironheart, TBA, Disney+