Jameela Jamil Accepts ‘Shade’ Over Her Disheveled ‘She-Hulk’ Photo

Jameela Jamil is having some fun at her own expense as The Good Place alum accepts the criticism of her disheveled-looking character photo from the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jamil is set to portray the supervillain Titania in the Marvel comedy series, which revolves around Tatiana Maslany‘s Jennifer Walters as she balances the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also transforms into the green superhero She-Hulk.

Following the release of a production photo that shows Jamil in full costume, fans were quick to share their reactions. “The money was running out in the wig department huh,” commented one Twitter user. “It’s giving halloween costume from walmart,” added another.

The money was running out in the wig department huh — Cass ❤️ (@unfriendlycass) July 8, 2022

it’s giving halloween costume from walmart — m ☂︎🏴‍☠️ (@redlouistt) July 8, 2022

As for Jamil, she didn’t disagree with the feedback. “Omg this photo.. Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here,” she wrote. “But in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

In a further response, Jamil noted, “You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 10, 2022

Jamil was clearly taking the criticism in her stride, even responding to one fan questioning if the actress was hiding something behind her bangs. “Listen man, people wanna keep the bangs. I don’t know what to tell ya. I have a short but normal forehead,” she replied.

Listen man, people wanna keep the bangs. I don’t know what to tell ya. I have a short but normal forehead. pic.twitter.com/kZJgJoz7mP — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 10, 2022

She-Hulk is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 17, and also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia. Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthew also star.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Premieres, Wednesday, August 17, Disney+