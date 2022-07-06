Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Bends Reality in Full Trailer for HBO (VIDEO)

The official trailer for Nathan Fielder‘s new HBO series The Rehearsal has arrived and it’s teasing plenty of reality-warping scenarios.

Set to premiere Friday, July 15 on HBO and HBO Max, the show marks Fielder’s onscreen return to television following the run of his Comedy Central series Nathan for You. In The Rehearsal, Fielder explores the lengths that one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.

With the help of a construction crew, a selection of actors, and an abundance of resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to chance to prepare for some of life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations. These simulations seem to go awry if the trailer’s any indication.

The simulations of Fielder’s own design are sure to bring a unique element to these scenarios as the straight-faced creative delivers humor and shock with the production. As the situations unfold, a single misstep could shatter your entire world, leading viewers and participants to ask the question, why leave life to chance?

The intense series would remind viewers of Fielder’s Nathan for You in which he offered unconventional business advice to small business owners for a chance to boost their income. Scenarios staged in the show ranged from creating viral video moments to offering rebates on gas, but with a catch.

The Rehearsal is executive produced, written, and directed by Fielder who stars in the show. Don’t miss the extreme scenarios that unfold in the trailer, below, and when the series debuts on HBO this month.

The Rehearsal, Series Premiere, Friday, July 15, HBO and HBO Max