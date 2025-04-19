10 Best Nathan Fielder Schemes From ‘The Rehearsal’ & ‘Nathan for You,’ Ranked

There isn’t another human roaming this Earth quite like Nathan Fielder. The writer-actor has become a standout voice of his generation, thanks to his abnormal sensibilities and a singular brand of cringe comedy that’s as hard to watch as it is to explain. When it comes to The Rehearsal (returning for Season 2 on Sunday, April 20, on HBO), Nathan for You, and The Curse, you really have to see the absurdity for yourself. Whether what he does is real or staged is up for debate, but what’s undeniable is how much we love watching this man-child who is equal parts awkward, endearing, and megalomaniacal.

Comedy Central’s Nathan for You was a comedic docuseries that showed Fielder armed with a business degree and thinking he could give advice to people with struggling businesses. In The Rehearsal, which first debuted in 2022, he gave participants the space to rehearse their own lives in practice scenarios of his own design.

Fielder has devoted his on-screen life to helping others — or at least doing what he believes will help — investing his know-how and experience into elaborate marketing plans that usually backfire in spectacular fashion. While he’s often helping small business owners in Nathan for You, The Rehearsal widens the focus to individuals unsure of how to prepare for life’s most unpredictable moments. In The Rehearsal Season 2, he lends his assistive efforts to the aviation industry. That will go well.

Ahead of the The Rehearsal Season 2 premiere, here’s our favorite Nathan Fielder schemes from The Rehearsal Season 1 and Comedy Central’s Nathan for You, ranked.