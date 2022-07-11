‘DAYS: Beyond Salem’: Does Paul Have Plans to Break Up Will & Sonny? (VIDEO)

Ready for another trip Beyond Salem? Peacock‘s Days of Our Lives spinoff kicks off its second season on Monday, July 11 with new and returning faces heading to Monte Carlo and Hong Kong, to name a few exotic locales.

As with the first chapter that aired in September 2021 on, the series is more self-contained yet finds its roots in Days. The adventure begins with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) making a stop in Seattle, while newlyweds and new parents Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) visit Montreal to meet up with Ciara’s long-absent mother Hope (a returning Kristian Alfonso). Also, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) heads to San Francisco for a reunion with his son, Paul (Christopher Sean), who hasn’t been seen on the show since 2018. And expect appearances from Eileen Davidson, Steve Burton, Loretta DeVine, and Peter Reckell this season.

When TV Insider spoke with Sean ahead of the new installments, we had to find out if Paul was the same guy we remember when we last saw him on Days. “He is going to have quite the story to unfold and tell as to what happened before and what will happen on the show,” Sean teases, adding he’s very proud that the daytime drama is becoming more diverse.

But, in the world of Days, danger is often around the corner. In the past, Paul had a chance to show his heroic side by working with his private detective father, so can we expect more of those intense moments in Beyond Salem? “There is a mystery plot and there are people that Paul loves who are taken from him. He’s doing everything he can with all the resources that John’s provided to be able to help those people,” Sean says. “Paul is always going to do the best that he can to make the honorable choice, even if that means sacrificing himself.”

As for the future of Paul’s journey, would Sean like to see his character back in the mothership series? Maybe to interact with married couple Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Atticus), given he has a past with both? Watch the video above to find out his thoughts on the subject!

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, airs a new episode every day this week on Peacock.