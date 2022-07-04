‘America the Beautiful’ on Disney+, CMT Does the 4th, ‘Sommerdahl Murders’
Disney+ knows how to throw a July 4th celebration, launching all six episodes of stunning nature docuseries America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Continuing the festivities, NBC has recruited some big-name talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda to toast the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Offering a break from the Independence Day programming is BBC America with its 30-episode Bones marathon!
America the Beautiful
Disney+ is taking viewers on a breathtaking voyage across the country with its six-episode docuseries, narrated by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan, and spotlighting the natural beauty this land has to offer.
The Sommerdahl Murders
In the third season (or series, rather) of the Brit mystery, DCI Dan Sommerdahl, best friend Detective Flemming Torp, and his criminal technician wife Marianne work together to investigate murders on the Danish coast. But will marital problems create a divide for this crime-solving trio?
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
An Independence Day mainstay, this is where the biggest fireworks will light up the sky. But before all of that, Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme join superstars like Pitbull and Josh Groban, celebrity chef David Rose and a host of others.
CMT Let Freedom Sing!
Bringing the country flavor to the Fourth is CMT with its Nashville-set live concert featuring headliner Old Dominion and more fireworks set to the notes of the Nashville Symphony.
More 4th of July TV:
- A Capitol Fourth (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Country star Mickey Guyton hosts a live concert with performances from Glee’s Darren Criss, Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’, “I Will Survive” diva Gloria Gaynor, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, and more
- The Fourth in America (7 pm ET, CNN): More performances from iconic singers and U.S. military bands alongside a look at firework shows across the country
- Bones (10am/9c, BBC America): Settle in for a three-day, 30-episode marathon! The bingefest is to celebrate the 2005–17 crime drama — centered on forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — joining BBC America