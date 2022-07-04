‘America the Beautiful’ on Disney+, CMT Does the 4th, ‘Sommerdahl Murders’

Disney+ knows how to throw a July 4th celebration, launching all six episodes of stunning nature docuseries America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Continuing the festivities, NBC has recruited some big-name talent like Lin-Manuel Miranda to toast the iconic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Offering a break from the Independence Day programming is BBC America with its 30-episode Bones marathon!

National Geographic

America the Beautiful

Documentary Premiere

Disney+ is taking viewers on a breathtaking voyage across the country with its six-episode docuseries, narrated by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan, and spotlighting the natural beauty this land has to offer.

Acorn TV

The Sommerdahl Murders

Season Premiere

In the third season (or series, rather) of the Brit mystery, DCI Dan Sommerdahl, best friend Detective Flemming Torp, and his criminal technician wife Marianne work together to investigate murders on the Danish coast. But will marital problems create a divide for this crime-solving trio?

NBCUniversal

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

8/7c

An Independence Day mainstay, this is where the biggest fireworks will light up the sky. But before all of that, Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme join superstars like Pitbull and Josh Groban, celebrity chef David Rose and a host of others.

CMT Let Freedom Sing!

Special 10/9c

Bringing the country flavor to the Fourth is CMT with its Nashville-set live concert featuring headliner Old Dominion and more fireworks set to the notes of the Nashville Symphony.

More 4th of July TV: