‘Duncanville’: First Look at Season 3 of Amy Poehler’s Fox Animated Comedy (VIDEO)

Spring is here and that means fresh episodes of fan-favorite shows from Fox‘s animated lineup — including comedy Duncanville!

In an exclusive first look at Season 3 of the series from creators Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully, and Mike Scully, the animated family at the center of the show embark on wild adventures in two new promos. For those less familiar with the program, Duncanville revolves around a 15-year-old boy named Duncan (voiced by Poehler) along with his family and friends.

Duncanville boasts an all-star voice cast who along with Poehler includes Rashida Jones, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Betsy Sodaro, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Wiz Khalifa, and returning guest star Jason Schwartzman. Officially set to return Sunday, May 1 on Fox, Duncanville‘s third season will find Duncan and his friends visiting a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity.

This is just one of the many Season 3 storylines which happen to be teased in the promos, above and below. Other storylines viewers can look forward to are Duncan finding a knife and becoming the school’s alpha, Jack getting jealous of Annie’s “work husband,” Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal, and Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked.

Meanwhile, also in Season 3, Annie will try to reform her brother Stan, and Duncan and Mia share their first kiss. You won’t want to miss it, but thankfully these promos are sure to hold you over until the Season 3 premiere in May. Catch the videos, above and below, and make sure to tune into Duncanville when the series returns this spring on Fox.

Duncanville, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, May 1, 7:30/6:30c, Fox