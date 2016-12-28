Severide in Deep Trouble When ‘Chicago Fire’ Returns in January

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
first look
Preview
Matt Dinerstein/NBC
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Don't Bury The Case" Episode 409 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay -- (Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)

Say it ain’t so! Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney, left, with Sophia Bush’s Detective Lindsay) is in deep trouble on the latest Chicago Fire/Chicago P.D. crossover episodes, airing back-to-back January 3 on NBC.

Suspected of drinking and driving, the lieutenant finds himself the subject of a vehicular homicide investigation by his cop friends. “He’s been accused of speeding and hitting another car, and someone is killed,” says executive producer Matt Olmstead. “He tells Lindsay, ‘If you discover it was me, let me rot in jail.’”

RELATED: Chicago Fire Celebrates 100th Episode With Emotional Fall Finale

Olmstead is pleased with the two-parter: “When we get it right, these crossovers really pop.”

Chicago Fire, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Fire

Taylor Kinney

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' - Season 5
1
‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss on Chance of Show Being Saved Again
The cast of Paramount+'s 'Frasier' revival
2
Kelsey Grammer Reveals How ‘Frasier’ Revival Pays Tribute to Niles, Daphne & Martin
KITCHENER, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 01: Marie Osmond performs at Centre In The Square on December 01, 2022 in Kitchener, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
3
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Marie Osmond Set to Make Her Soap Star Debut
Mary Lou Retton on DWTS
4
Olympian Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting for Life’ in ICU, ‘DWTS’ Partner Sasha Farber Shares Update
Michael from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17
5
‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 17 Cast (PHOTOS)