Severide in Deep Trouble When ‘Chicago Fire’ Returns in January

Say it ain’t so! Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney, left, with Sophia Bush’s Detective Lindsay) is in deep trouble on the latest Chicago Fire/Chicago P.D. crossover episodes, airing back-to-back January 3 on NBC.

Suspected of drinking and driving, the lieutenant finds himself the subject of a vehicular homicide investigation by his cop friends. “He’s been accused of speeding and hitting another car, and someone is killed,” says executive producer Matt Olmstead. “He tells Lindsay, ‘If you discover it was me, let me rot in jail.’”

Olmstead is pleased with the two-parter: “When we get it right, these crossovers really pop.”

Chicago Fire, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC