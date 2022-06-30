‘The Loud House’ Welcomes Christine Baranski in First Look at Musical Episode (VIDEO)

Nickelodeon‘s animated series The Loud House is getting a musical makeover for its latest half-hour special airing Friday, July 1.

The special musical episode is turning to a Broadway veteran to play a special role as Christine Baranski lends her recognizable vocals to the character Joyce Crandall. The Good Fight star’s role sees her portray a “perky and often clueless” Under Secretary of Water Leisure for the state of Michigan.

Along with Baranski, the episode will also feature the voice of Big Shot‘s Yvette Nicole Brown as Mayor Davis, a quirky and fun working mom who loves a trademark pantsuit. In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, viewers are getting a first listen at Baranski’s voice role in the special titled “Save Royal Woods!”

In the episode, Royal Woods is in danger of being flooded to make room for a sixth Great Lake, a venture that brings the town together as they work to prove that Royal Woods is worth saving. Considering Joyce’s job, she’s serving as an antagonist to the townspeople who would prefer to keep their home as it is and the sneak peek, above is teasing this.

Along with these exciting guest voices, the musical episode will feature four original songs including “Already Forgot About You,” performed by Joyce along with “Flipee Jingle,” “Keep Us Around,” and “Right Where We Belong,” all sung by the Loud family and residents of Royal Woods.

For those less familiar with The Loud House, the series which debuted in 2016 centers on 12-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. Get a peek at the fun ahead in the clip, above, and don’t miss The Loud House‘s musical special, “Save Royal Woods!,” when it airs on Nickelodeon.

The Loud House Special Musical Episode, Friday, July 1, 7 ET/PT, Nickelodeon