If you thought that the portal in the La Brea Season 1 finale took Josh (Jack Martin), Riley (Veronica St. Clair), and Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos) to the same time that it was to take Isiah (Diesel La Torraca) — Topanga, in 1988 — so he could grow up to be Gavin (Eoin Macken), who had been separated from half his family due to another portal, you were right!

NBC has released the first teaser for the second season, which shows the Harris family — Gavin and Eve (Natalie Zea) and their kids Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh — determined to find each other. But with them in different time periods, that won’t be easy. After all, we see Josh waking up where he landed after going through the portal, and Season 1 ended with Gavin, Izzy, and Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore, playing a grown-up Lilly) going through a portal themselves in present-day Seattle. They hoped to find their way back to 10,000 BC, where the people who went through the initial portal after falling through the premiere sinkhole landed. Watch the video below.

NBC also released a description for its second season, which confirms when Josh is: “The Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her ex-husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.”

After the Season 1 finale, executive producer David Appelbaum told TV Insider, “One of the fun things in Season 2 is tracking Gavin, Izzy, and Ella as they try to get to Eve and everyone in the clearing and seeing these people who were in this modern world for a season now having to contend with the elements of 10,000 BC.”

As for what we can expect from Josh and Riley in Season 2 in the year we know now to be 1988, “we’re going to watch them and see what happens to them in this new world that they’re encountering. There’s gonna be a lot of fun in exploring completely different terrain than we’ve seen so far on the show,” Applelbaum had teased. “We’ll continue to develop Josh and Riley’s relationship and their romantic story. That was something we were just kind of scratching the surface of in Season 1. So they’re going to be put on a completely new and exciting adventure and in a new world, but their relationship and their romantic story is going to continue to be at the heart of their journey.”

The cast also includes Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Tonantzin Carmelo.

Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson, and Chris Hollier. The series is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.

La Brea, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC