‘La Brea’ Set to Return to Australia to Film Second Season

Production on Season 2 of NBC’s science-fiction series La Brea will once again take place in Australia, following the show’s renewal back in November.

As reported by Variety, the hit series will return to Victoria state, though there is no confirmation as of yet on when filming will begin. Paul Fletcher, Australia’s federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, confirmed the news, noting that the project is expected to inject more than $83.1 million (A$118 million) into the economy.

The series, which premiered on September 28, 2021, revolves around a massive sinkhole that opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people, vehicles, and buildings into its depths. The story follows a group of survivors trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.

Fletcher stated that the production will create jobs for 390 Australian cast and crew and use the services of around 800 local businesses. In addition, Universal Studio Group and its Australian production outfit Matchbox Pictures will partner with the Australian Film, Television and Radio School on a training initiative focused on virtual production.

“La Brea is flagship international television. It is the type of project that proves and extends the capacity of the Australian screen industry,” said Matt Vitins, Matchbox’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled at the success of season one and to be working again with Universal Television and Keshet Studios on season two.”

The series was created by David Applebaum and stars Natalie Zea (The Detour) as Eve Harris, Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) as Gavin Harris, Chiké Okonkwo (Banshee) as Ty Coleman, Karina Logue (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Marybeth Hill, and Chloe De Los Santos (Tidelands) as Lilly Castillo.

