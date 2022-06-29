Will investigating a 15-year-old mystery involving missing people bring a couple closer together… or tear them apart? That’s one of the questions for Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller.

In the trailer for The Resort, William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti are a couple on vacation for their 10-year anniversary. We see two timelines: The present, with Noah and Emma arriving and the state of their marriage, plus a flashback to 2007, the time of the unsolved mystery.

Emma’s the one to find an old phone belonging to a kid, Sam (Skyler Gisondo), who went missing 15 years earlier, while on vacation with his parents and girlfriend. Furthermore, another guest from the resort was reported missing later on. “My daughter wanted to spend Christmas here, but she didn’t want to spend it with me,” Murray Thompson (Nick Offerman) says.

But what if there aren’t any answers for Emma and Noah to find? “Well, there have to be because otherwise what is the f**king point?” she asks. Watch the trailer below for more.

The Resort, which premieres on Thursday, July 28 with the first three episodes (followed by weekly drops), is described as “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time,” according to Peacock. “An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.”

Said showrunner, writer, and executive producer Andy Siara in a statement, “The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

The series also stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol. Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker recur.

Allison Miller is co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joining Siara and Miller as executive producers are Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content). Sarah Matte (Esmail Corp) is co-executive producer. Ben Sinclair directed and serves as executive producer for Episodes 1-4. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp.

The Resort, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 28, Peacock