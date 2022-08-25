[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 7, “La Pubertad Matrimonio.”]

The Resort cast Nick Offerman for a reason. The seventh episode of the trippy Peacock comedy sees Offerman’s Murray return after multiple-episode hiatus (15 years in the world of the show). And the episode opens with the reveal of Murray’s new Indiana Jones-like persona. If you’ve been craving a Ron Swanson-like character from Offerman in recent years, complete with the actor’s delightfully absurd humor, this is it.

Here, The Resort creator Andy Siara (Palm Springs) breaks down the return of Violet’s (Nina Bloomgarden) father: how director and co-star Ben Sinclair pitched the role to him, how the character developed from there, and more to TV Insider ahead of next week’s finale. Plus, learn how the show’s score pulled from John Williams scores to give a true Indiana Jones feel behind Murray’s addition to the jungle-perusing team.

See Also 'The Resort': Nina Bloomgarden on Violet's Search for Pasaje Violet is closer than ever to finding this mysterious place, made all the more real when she finds author Illan Ibbera.

Nick Offerman is back. I’ve missed Murray. With his specific comedic background, did he improvise anything during takes? And if so, did any of those improvised moments make it into the final cut?

Andy Siara: There was definitely stuff like that. That’s the greatest thing about Nick. When we pitched this to him, Episode 7 and 8 hadn’t really been written yet. I had ideas for them, and this was like in January or February. Ben had just gone on a on a hike with Nick back in LA and pitched the show to him. Then we sent him the first four scripts, and then I said, “but this is where the character goes.” I basically said, “I know the bar to do this at, and this is how I want to bring Murray back.” And that’s the whole opening scene [in Episode 7], where we see that, oh, of course, he comes back. That’s all that we had at that point. And so, once he signed on and I was like, “OK, we have Nick, I’m now writing it for Nick, for sure,” that was a very freeing and helpful thing to do, but also knowing that what I ultimately want to have happen with all the actors is they end up knowing who this character is better than I can and trusting their instincts on it. A perfect example of that is actually one of his first lines of the whole show. At that point, he already knew that whole fedora part of it would be the first thing we’ll see in Episode 7. It’s like, “Oh, you are now back as our Indiana Jones or my Michael Douglas character.” But he threw out that Indiana Jones quote in the big, long shot at the end of Episode 1 where he says, “Snakes, I hate snakes.” [Laughs] I didn’t put that together! The whole setup payoff stuff, I was very happy about that, because it was properly set up by him. In [Episode] 7, he was really good at giving different versions of the same line. The first time that he and Baltasar (Luis Gerardo Méndez) see each other again, after 15 years, what’s in there now is just a fraction of what they ended up doing. We had to think that in a perfect world, we could have had an hour-long episode and took five minutes of it. It would’ve been them hurling insults at each other. [Laughs] Baltasar’s line was like, “You look ridiculous, you look like a piece of s**t,” and then they go back and forth, like, “No, you look like a piece of s**t.” They started talking about the conditioner that he uses and all that. Ultimately, we had to really scale it back because again, we had still a half-hour show. Please release that as bonus footage. I’d love to see that so much. Yeah, we should. Everything has to kind of be streamlined just because of the time of it all, but the greatest moments working with Nick were almost the between takes. He’s just a true joy to work with, and his Murray is a really, really great, kind of like a different ingredient to throw into these last two episodes. Every episode kind of throws something different at you, and then bringing him along for these last two — anyone who’s watching closely will assume that he’s coming back. I did miss the kind of kookier elements. We had that with Alex (Sinclair) in the first four, and then with Illán Iberra in Episode 6. Luis Guzmán, by the way, I loved him so much in this. I was so sad we only got one episode with him. But then we get Nick back, which is great, too. It’s like there’s one character dedicated to the kookiness in each section of this, which is fun. That’s the thing: We have several characters that are like big swings. On Nick’s final day, I gave this little goodbye speech for him and I said, “This show is about taking some big swings. Hopefully, the swings aren’t bad, but we take a lot of big swings.” And as wild as Alex and Iberra are, I feel like Murray is one of the biggest swings we take.

There’s a grand, very John Williams-esque musical moment when Murray steps out of the helicopter and sees Emma. What did you want the music in this series to feel like in this episode and throughout the series at large?