Peacock has set the premiere date for its upcoming comedic thriller, The Resort, and while the mystery will draw you in, it’s about so much more.

The Resort will premiere on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will be released weekly on Thursdays. Starring William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, and more, it is described as “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.” A marriage is put to the test on an anniversary trip when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries from 15 years prior.

“When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal,” showrunner, writer, and executive producer Andy Siara said in a statement. “That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end.”

Siara continued, “Moving on— The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

Harper and Milioti play teachers Noah and Emma. While he’s happy to float through the mundane reality of his existence, she’s at a plateau in their monotonous marriage. Offerman’s Murray Thompson is on vacation with his daughter Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) and his girlfriend. Parvesh Cheena and Michael Hitchcock both play characters named Ted, who are married and on vacation. Gabriela Cartol is a concierge, Luna, at Emma and Noah’s resort. Ben Sinclair plays Alex, a resort owner.

As for the 2007 timeline, Gisondo’s Sam is on vacation with his parents (Dylan Baker’s Carl and Becky Ann Baker’s Jan) and his girlfriend Hannah (Debby Ryan). Luis Gerardo Méndez plays the head of security at the resort, Baltasar Frías.

The series is also executive produced by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content). Allison Miller is co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Sarah Matte (Esmail Corp) is co-executive producer. Ben Sinclair is director and executive producer on the first four episodes.

