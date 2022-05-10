‘Chucky’: Devon Sawa to Play Third Character on TV Series in Season 2

Is Devon Sawa returning to Chucky, the TV series based on the films about the killer doll on Syfy and USA, just to die again?

The actor will be taking on his third character in the upcoming second season, according to Entertainment Weekly. His previous two characters, twins Logan and Lucas Wheeler (pictured above), were killed in the first season by Chucky. We’ll have to see if that’s the case again this time.

EW also shared a video of Sawa revealing his return to the TV series. “I don’t usually make these videos but I just wanted to read this email from my costar, so you could see what I go through,” he shares. “It says ‘Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well. I just want you to know the only reason that you are here is because I allow it. Have a great Season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.'”

Chucky premiered in October 2021, simulcast on Syfy and USA (and the same will be true for Season 2). It was renewed for Season 2 in November 2021, ahead of its first season finale. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” creator and executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement at the time. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”

Chucky is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton.

Chucky, Season 2, TBA, Syfy & USA