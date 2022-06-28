Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will lead True Detective Season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country. HBO announced the fourth installment of the crime drama is officially on the way on Tuesday, June 28. From showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Issa López, True Detective: Night Country will be filmed in Iceland and set in Alaska. Foster is set to executive produce along with Barry Jenkins and True Detective Season 1 stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Here’s what to expect from the season: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement.

Foster’s casting in True Detective Season 4 was announced May 26, before Night Country got an official order.

Reis is a world champion boxer who made her acting debut in the independent film Catch The Fair One. She helped develop the story with director Josef Kubota Wladyka and received a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival where the film won the Audience Award. She was then nominated for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Reis will next be seen opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the film Black Flies, directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire.

Outside of acting, Kali is a motivational speaker and vocal supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement. She teaches young Native women how to fight, both physically and vocally, against the targeting of Native youth.

Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak are executive producers through PASTEL. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce along with McConaughey and Harrelson.

True Detective: Night Country, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO