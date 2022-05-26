‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster to Star in Season 4

Jodie Foster is set to lead the cast of, as well as executive produce, the fourth season of HBO’s anthology series, True Detective, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also notes that the new iteration “remains in the development stages.” However, it does seem probable that it will move forward.

Season 4 is being called True Detective: Night Country. According to the logline, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” Foster is playing Danvers.

Foster previously starred on TV in the 1970s, in shows such as Paper Moon, My Three Sons, and Gunsmoke. More recently, her voice could be heard on The Simpsons, The X-Files, and Frasier. She moved over to films such as The Silence of the Lambs and Contact. She won two Oscars for Best Actress in a Leading Role, for The Silence of the Lambs in 1992 and The Accused in 1989. Foster also was nominated for two Emmys, including for directing Orange Is the New Black in 2014.

See Also 12 Movie Stars Who Successfully Transitioned to TV (PHOTOS) Ahead of Meryl Streep's 'Big Little Lies' debut, a look back at A-list stars who made the move to the small screen.

Meanwhile, True Detective‘s likely return comes after Season 3, which starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, premiered in January 2019 and aired its finale in February 2019. (Season 1 in 2014 starred Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles, while Season 2 in 2015 starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn.) In February 2021, Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, said “Quality is what’s going to guide us” when it comes to whether or not there would be another season.

In this potential fourth season, Issa Lopez and Alan Page Arriaga are set as writers and executive producers, with Lopez also directing the pilot. Joining them as executive producers are Barry Jenkins and his Pastel banner’s Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, Mari Jo Winkler, McConaughey, Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and creator Nic Pizzolatto.