USA Network has ordered a slew of new shows, including a reality competition series from Blake Shelton and Carson Daly called Barmageddon, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Other new titles coming to USA are Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, The Chain: Alaska, Race for the Championship, Rust Hunters, Snake in the Grass hosted by Bobby Bones, and Winter Watchman.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Line will debut first on June 23 at 9:30/8:30c. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the “over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan,” the logline teases. “Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures, and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.”

In Barmageddon, real-life buddies Shelton and Daly invite audiences into Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, to watch as their celebrity friends compete in classic over-the-top bar games. The games include “Air Cannon Cornhole,” “Keg Curling,” “Drunken Axe Hole,” “Sharts” (“Shelton Darts”), and more. Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs for the rowdy audience. Bella will guide each of the celebrity guests and raise the stakes as they “show a new side to themselves in this anything-but-ordinary game show.”

The Chain: Alaska, also a competition series, is billed as “a perilous outdoor competition set in the wild and dangerous Aleutian Alaskan islands.” Adventure racers and survival experts will clash in high-stakes challenges. And teams must battle through every element Mother Nature throws at them, and each other, to win the $500,000 prize.

Also set in Alaska, Winter Watchmen is a social experiment where four pairs of amateur survivalists will attempt to protect remote Alaskan homes and businesses from “man, beasts, and the elements.”

“In the most remote parts of Alaska, businesses such as canneries and hunting lodges operate seasonally. Each winter these businesses in the remote wilds shut down and hire ‘winter watchmen’ to defend their properties,” USA describes. The pairs will test their wits and strength against “the harshest winter of their lives while protecting four respective lodges in the far reaches of Alaska. Can each duo make it to the spring thaw and collect a cash bonus? Or will extreme weather, isolation, and fear of man-eating bears compel them to tap out?”

Another competition series, Snake In the Grass will push human nature to its limits. Bobby Bones hosts the “action-packed social experiment,” where every episode will drop four strangers into the wild with a chance to win $100,000. To win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake — “a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way.”

Rust Hunters is a new reality series documenting the Lingley family and their multigenerational, 70-year-old family business. In the backwoods of New Hampshire, the Lingleys “restore iconic vintage motors and transform abandoned rust buckets into jaw-dropping, must-have machines.” As the logline teases, “From bikers to preppers, moonshiners to ice racers. It’s these connections that get them the craziest items and the best deals.”

USA favorites Chucky, Chrisley Knows Best, and Miz and Mrs will also return to the network in its upcoming programming slate. The U.S. Open, The Open Championship, cycling’s Tour de France, and the World Athletics Championship will all now air on USA, as well as the Premier League, NASCAR, NASCAR Playoffs, and INDYCAR.