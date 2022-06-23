‘The White Lotus’ Actor Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod to Play Cursed Lovers in ‘One Day’

Netflix has found its leads for its tragi-comic romantic drama One Day, as The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall and This is Going to Hurt star Ambika Mod have been cast in the upcoming series.

According to Deadline, Mod will play Emma Morley and Woodall her on-off lover Dexter Mayhew. The series, based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel of the same name, follows the cursed lovers and their intense encounters that begin on their university graduation day on July 15, 1988. Each episode highlights one day in the lives of Emma and Dexter, tracking how they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

The series comes from Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic in association with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. BAFTA-winner Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) will lead a writing team that includes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. Taylor will also serve as an executive producer alongside Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, and Nicholls. Molly Manners will direct, while Nige Watson is series producer.

Newcomer Woodall was recently cast in the upcoming second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, where he is set to play the magnetic Jack, a guest staying at the hotel. He previously appeared in the Tom Holland-starring 2021 movie Cherry for Apple TV+. Woodall will next be seen in Amazon’s spy drama Citadel and Taron Lexton’s film Nomad.

Mod, meanwhile, recently had a breakout performance opposite Ben Whishaw in the AMC+ medical drama This is Going to Hurt, where she played trainee doctor Shruti Acharya. She previously appeared in an episode of the Apple TV+ comedy series Trying and will next be seen in Season 2 of the HBO Max series I Hate Suzie.

Filming on One Day is set to begin in London on Monday, July 4, according to Deadline, before transferring to Edinburgh.

