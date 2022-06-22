Kevin Zegers has been cast in a very meta role in The Rookie: Feds on ABC. Zegers will play Brendon Acres, an actor-turned-FBI agent.

Brendon is fresh out of Quantico with a lot to prove in his first placement, per Deadline. Because of his leading role in the long-running TV series Vampire Cop, few people take him seriously as an agent. But he’s more qualified for the job than people may think, thanks to method-acting training that gave him martial arts and gun skills, plus a master’s in computer science.

Zegers (Dirty John, Gracepoint, Notorious) joins as a series regular with Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie Faison, Felix Solis, and Britt Robertson in The Rookie: Feds, debuting September 27. Nash-Betts’ Simone Clark is the FBI academy’s oldest rookie and former guidance counselor. Solis plays Special Agent Matthew Garza and Faison plays Christopher “Cutty” Clark. The characters were introduced in a two-part arc in The Rookie Season 4 with Nathan Fillion.

Robertson will play Laura Stensen, the “black sheep” in her family of brilliant academics. She’s got an impressive resume as the youngest person ever brought onto the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit, but she’s thrown for a loop when she discovers her boyfriend was having an affair with her best friend. Described as socially awkward, a workaholic, and book-smart self, Laura is eager to get her mojo back by focusing on her work.

Zegers was most recently seen as Dr. Nathaniel Flynn in ABC’s Rebel. He guest-starred in Power in 2019 and Fear the Walking Dead in 2018. Before that, he starred in Notorious and had a recurring role as Damian Daalgard in the original Gossip Girl. On the film side, he starred in 2005’s Transamerica.

The Rookie: Feds is created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who executive produce along with Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. Entertainment One develops and distributes the series, a co-production with ABC Signature.