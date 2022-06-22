PBS’s ‘A Capitol Fourth’ to Include ‘West Side Story’ Tribute

The annual televised Independence Day concert, A Capitol Fourth, is set to honor West Side Story’s 65th anniversary, with Tony Award winner Chita Rivera headlining the celebrations.

According to Deadline, Rivera, who originated the role of Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story, will lead the anniversary celebration as the National Symphony Orchestra performs a musical tribute. Rivera, also known for her roles in Chicago and Kiss of the Spider Woman, is a three-time Tony Award recipient, including one for Lifetime Achievement.

The event will be broadcast on PBS and hosted by country music star Mickey Guyton. In addition to Rivera and the National Symphony Orchestra, the evening will also include performances by Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Emily Bear, Loren Allred, and Guyton herself.

Elsewhere, Rachel Platten will perform her song “Stand By You” in tribute to military heroes and their families; Adams will perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as part of the centennial salute to the Lincoln Memorial; and the night will conclude with the Capitol fireworks display, including a performance from The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” also marking its 100th anniversary.

The event, which is open to the public after two years of COVID-restricted virtual celebrations, will air on PBS from 8 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET. It will also air on the Armed Forces Network and NPR member stations. In addition, viewers can stream the celebration on YouTube and PBS.org from July 4 to July 18.

Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA-TV will co-produce the event.

