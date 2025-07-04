Fireworks on TV, Streaming ‘Sinners,’ Shooting Sharks (on Camera)

For those who’d rather beat the heat and enjoy 4th of July celebrations at home, options include A Capitol Fourth on PBS, the Macy’s fireworks extravaganza on NBC, the Boston Pops on The CW, and CNN‘s survey of events from coast to coast. Ryan Coogler‘s supernatural hit Sinners begins streaming on HBO Max. A competition series sends shark experts underwater to see who can capture the most sharks, the rarer the better, on film.

PBS

A Capitol Fourth

8/7c

Happy 4th of July! There are many ways to celebrate indoors, the most traditional of which is the 45th anniversary of the concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts, with nostalgia on the ticket as the Beach Boys (with, one presumes, a tribute to Brian Wilson) and the Temptations lead the lineup of performers, including New Orleans jazz great Trombone Shorty, American Idol Season 22 champ Abi Carter, country star Josh Turner, gospel legend Yolanda Adams, Lauren Daigle, and LOCASH. A special tribute marks the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, while another segment honors the nation’s first responders. Jack Everly conducts the National Symphony Orchestra, joined by cannon fire for the climactic “1812 Overture” as fireworks go off over the nation’s capital and its monuments.

NBCUniversal

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

8/7c

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) hosts the annual celebration, this year’s from the East River, with musical guests including Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, and Ava Max. The two-hour special builds to a 25-minute fireworks display from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, accompanied by a musical score produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and James Poyser with a live performance by DeBose.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

9/8c

Several hundred miles north, Keith Lockhart marks his 30th anniversary with the legendary Boston Pops for a musical celebration from the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade. Headliners include LeAnn Rimes, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Bell Biv DeVoe, the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus, and the Boston Children’s Chorus.

CNN

The Fourth in America

7/6c

For the fifth consecutive year, CNN travels from coast to coast to showcase music and fireworks events nationwide. Anchors Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez host from Washington, D.C., with Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner in San Diego, during a marathon six-hour presentation. The roster of talent includes Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Sting, Nelly, Ice Cube, Ashley McBryde, Noah Kahan, The War and Treaty, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Young MC, and the U.S. Air Force Band.

Warner Bros.

Sinners

Streaming Premiere

Sure to be an Oscar contender, writer-director Ryan Coogler’s supernatural hit, starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as shady twin brothers who run afoul of vampires in 1932 Mississippi, makes its streaming debut. In a first for a streamer, a version in Black American Sign Language, interpreted by Nakia Smith, will also be available. The movie premieres on HBO on Saturday at 8/7c.

Netflix

All the Sharks

Series Premiere

July is Shark Month on TV, with National Geographic’s SharkFest beginning this weekend and Discovery’s Shark Week a few weeks later. Getting a jump on this year’s shark smorgasbord, a six-episode reality competition sends four teams of shark experts underwater with cameras on a mission to capture as many sharks as possible — on film. Teams earn points for each shark, with more assigned for rarer species. The adventure travels from the Maldives to the Galapagos, the Bahamas, South Africa, Japan and Australia, with the winning team rewarded $50,000 to donate to a marine charity.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest (10:45 am/ET, ESPN3; noon/ET, ESPN2): Try swallowing this. Gastronomical wonder Joey Chestnut is back to compete in the Coney Island chowdown that he has already won 16 times. Coverage begins at 10:45/ET with the women’s competition on ESPN3, featuring reigning female champ Miki Sudo. After a one-year absence, Chestnut is back at noon on ESPN2 (which recaps the women’s event) in hopes of reclaiming the Mustard Belt. If you miss it live, ESPN replays the contest at 5 pm/ET and 9 pm/ET, with an ESPN2 replay at 6 pm/ET.

The Price Is Right (11 am/ET, 10 am/PT, CBS): The game show invites first responders to "come on down" to play for big prizes in a July 4th.

(11 am/ET, 10 am/PT, CBS): The game show invites first responders to “come on down” to play for big prizes in a July 4th. Resident Alien (10/9c, Syfy and USA Network): Now airing an hour earlier, the sci-fi comedy finds Harry (Alan Tudyk) in a funk, feeling lonely after his breakup with Heather (Edi Patterson) and deciding, “Being human sucks.” It’s not so great for D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) either, who learns she can’t even qualify to adopt a dog.

ON THE STREAM: