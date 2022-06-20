Todd and Julie Chrisley Speak Out After Tax Fraud Conviction

Reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley have spoken out for the first time since they were convicted on multiple accounts of bank fraud and tax evasion following a three-week trial.

On the latest episode of the pair’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd said, “I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time to where all of it is discussed.”

While the couple didn’t discuss the case details, Todd later added, “We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker.”

The stars of USA Network’s reality series Chrisley Knows Best were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The verdict was announced earlier this month, and sentencing is set for October 6 — the couple faces up to 30 years in prison.

Despite the impending sentencing, the USA Network is still set to air the second half of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9, starting June 23. The episodes were reportedly filmed before the trial began. A tenth season was ordered in May 2022, but it’s unclear whether the network plans to film those new episodes.

Todd and Julie were released on bond, but according to Deadline, the judge stipulated that they must participate in a location monitoring program and home detention.

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9, Midseason Premiere, June 23, USA Network