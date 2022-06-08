USA Will Still Air ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Following Todd & Julie Fraud Conviction

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday, June 7 after a three-week trial. On June 8, USA Network confirmed it will continue to air new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best despite the fact that its stars now face up to 30 years in prison. The couple will be sentenced on October 6, 2022.

USA will air the second half of Chrisley Knows Best Season 9 as has been scheduled starting June 23, per Hollywood Reporter. The episodes were reportedly filmed before the trial began. USA has not commented on the conviction.

A federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud. Their former lawyer, Peter Tarantino, was also convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, according to Insider.

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal,” their current lawyer Bruce Morris told People. “Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends, and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

The stars were accused of defrauding local banks out of $30 million in loans, hiding millions of dollars made off of their show, filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying the $20 million in taxes owed, and using their 7C’s Productions to evade said taxes. They were indicted in August 2019. USA renewed Chrisley Knows Best for Season 10 and Growing Up Chrisley for Season 4 in May 2022. E! (part of USA’s parent company, NBCUniversal) also ordered a new series, Love Limo, which Todd is set to host and executive produce.

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 9, Midseason Premiere, June 23, USA Network