Roush Review: Maya Rudolph Is Priceless in ‘Loot’

Money couldn’t buy Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) love — the divorce settlement from her cheating ex (Severance’s smug Adam Scott) is $87 billion — but can good works make her a better person?

That’s the rather obvious question posed by Apple’s new comedy Loot, an endearing but uneven series from the creators of Forever, the wonderful afterlife dramedy also starring Rudolph. She is, as always, priceless in her ability to balance sweetness and sour at the height of absurdity, as Molly emerges from her cocoon of ridiculous privilege to learn that dispensing luxury gift bags at a shelter opening (“Home is where my wine fridge is”) doesn’t result in good PR.

Loot mixes workplace comedy (solid) with the occasional rom-com subplot (less so) as Molly and her fawningly disdainful-to-others assistant Nicholas (Fire Island‘s hilarious Joel Kim Booster) get to know and test the resolve of the devoted employees at the foundation she didn’t even know she had at her disposal. “I have an office?” she wonders, and the office wonders back whether she’s going to be the best or worst thing that even happened to them. (Nicholas’ reaction to their criticism: “What she doesn’t deserve is judgment from a bunch of people who look like they were born in a Sears clearance rack.”)