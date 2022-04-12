‘Loot’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Maya Rudolph Comedy (PHOTOS)

Apple TV+ is teaming up with Maya Rudolph for the upcoming workplace comedy series Loot, which is officially set to premiere Friday, June 24.

Created by Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever), Rudolph is set to executive produce alongside them as well as star in the 10-episode series which will debut with three episodes on premiere day. Along with Rudolph, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster who feature in the newly-released photos, above and below.

Loot tells the story of billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) who has been living a dream life that is not limited to private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht. But even though she has anything her heart desires, Molly can’t contain her upset when her husband of 20 years betrays her and she publicly spirals.

As she becomes tabloid fodder and reaches rock bottom, Molly is surprised to learn that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who begs Molly to stop bringing on bad press. And so, along with her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster), the help of Sofia, and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur and her pop-culture enthusiast cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Along the way, she’ll discover that giving back to others might be what she needs in order to get back to herself. Along with Yang, Hubbard, and Rudolph, Loot is executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Dave Becky. Don’t miss Loot when the series arrives this summer on Apple TV+ and stay tuned for more first looks as the premiere approaches.

Loot, Series Premiere, Friday, June 24, Apple TV+