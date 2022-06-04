James Marsden to Return for ‘Westworld’ Season 4 on HBO

Prepare for a familiar face to rejoin the ranks of the Westworld universe when the HBO series returns after a two-year hiatus — James Marsden is making his return!

The news was announced Saturday, June 4, at the sci-fi epic’s ATX Television Festival panel, where Marsden appeared as a surprise guest. Other panelists at the Austin, Texas event included co-creator Lisa Joy, writer and exec producer Alison Schapker, and series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and new cast addition Aurora Perrineau.



Also starring in the fourth season are Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Perrineau’s fellow new addition Ariana DeBose, and Daniel Wu.

Season 4’s key art was also revealed during Westworld‘s headlining ATX TV Festival Closing Night Event.

Marsden originally played “new marksman in town” (and Westworld host) Teddy Flood in the first season of the series. He was last seen in the Season 2 finale, in which he shot himself in the head before Dolores took out his brain bulb. He was believed to be “dead,” though it’s unclear what that really means in Westworld. It’ll remain to be seen in what form Marsden will return, as Joy and the producers were tight-lipped at the event about how he’ll re-enter the fray.

As for the rest of the eight-episode fourth season, not much has been released outside of the above cryptic poster, the large cast list, and the following vague logline: “A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Get ready to be surprised (and confused) when Westworld returns later this month!

Westworld, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, June 26, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max