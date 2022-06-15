The truth makes you question your memory, and perception is definitely everything in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at a new trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series The Terminal List.

“This was a targeted attack. My timeline is a little fuzzy, but they knew we were coming,” Lt. James Reece (Chris Pratt) says. He’s suffering from headaches, paranoia, and memory confusion. A setup. Watch the unique video above for a look at his mission as well as what’s to come for him once he’s home.

The trailer includes a message which can be read backwards and forwards with two very different meanings as well as acts as a clue to his psychological state throughout the series. This way, just like Reece doubts what he believes to be true, the audience will wonder the same thing throughout his journey. It is part of a larger 360 immersive show campaign that carries the same theme.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed series is based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel. It follows Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission and he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of those he loves.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro, and Marco Rodríguez.

The series is executive produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck.