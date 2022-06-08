‘The Terminal List’ Trailer: Chris Pratt is a Navy SEAL On a Mission (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer and key art for its upcoming series The Terminal List, the highly-anticipated title starring Chris Pratt set to premiere Friday, July 1 on the streamer.

Based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel by the same name, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event, he begins to question his culpability.

However, when new evidence begins to surface, Reece discovers dark forces are working against him, endangering his life and the lives of those that he loves the most. Set to debut with all eight episodes, The Terminal List is executive produced by Pratt, Carr, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio, and Jon Schumacher.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro, Marco Rodríguez, among others.

Along with executive producing the series, DiGililo serves as a showrunner and as a writer alongside Daniel Shattuck. Get a first look at the action to come in The Terminal List‘s trailer, below, and don’t miss the show’s debut early next month on Prime Video.

